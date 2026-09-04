LaLiga - Game Week 4 5 Sept 2026 - 10:15 San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both carry the match, while ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage. ESPN Select is also listed as a broadcast option for this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao host Atletico Madrid at San Mames in what promises to be a compelling LaLiga fixture between two clubs with very different starts to the 2026/27 season.

Edin Terzic's side head into this one having won their most recent league outing, a 2-0 victory away at Celta Vigo, but their early-season record remains patchy. Two defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla in the opening weeks have left Bilbao needing to find consistency at home if they are to establish themselves as genuine top-half contenders.

Atletico Madrid arrive in considerably better shape. Diego Simeone's team sit third in LaLiga, backed by a strong pre-season and a convincing 3-1 win at Sevilla in their most recent league game. The visitors have looked sharp going forward and will be confident of extending their unbeaten run in the competition.

One subplot worth watching is Marcos Llorente, who recently announced his retirement from international football with Spain despite being just 31. The World Cup winner remains a key figure in Simeone's plans at club level, and his focus will now be entirely on Atletico's domestic and European campaign.

For Bilbao, the transfer window closed without a single new arrival, making them one of only two clubs across Europe's top five leagues to make no signings this summer. Their strict recruitment policy means Terzic must work with what he has, and the pressure on the squad to perform is real.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao will be without Daniel Vivian, Benat Prados, Unai Eguiluz, and Peio Canales through injury. Edin Terzic's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with a back line of Aymeric Laporte, Aitor Paredes, and Yuri Berchiche. Benat Gerenabarrena and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are set to start in midfield alongside Oihan Sancet, with Alex Berenguer, Robert Navarro, and Jesus Areso providing wider support and Inaki Williams leading the attack.

Diego Simeone reports no injuries or suspensions for the visit to San Mames. Jan Oblak starts in goal behind a back four of Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Marcos Llorente, and Alejandro Grimaldo. Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand are named in central midfield, with Giuliano Simeone, Alejandro Baena, and Kang-In Lee supporting Ademola Lookman in attack.

Form

Athletic Bilbao head into this fixture with a record of one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a positive result, a 2-0 win away at Celta Vigo in LaLiga, but that followed back-to-back league defeats to Barcelona (2-0) and Sevilla (3-1). Across the five matches, Bilbao scored seven goals and conceded six.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Simeone's side beat Sevilla 3-1 on the road in their most recent LaLiga game, and their only league blemish was a 2-2 draw at home to Villarreal. They also beat Malaga 2-0 in their opening league fixture of the season. Atletico scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-2 win for Atletico Madrid at home in LaLiga in April 2026. Before that, Athletic Bilbao won 1-0 at San Mames in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid have won three and Athletic Bilbao have won two, with both sides scoring freely throughout.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit third in LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Athletic Bilbao are currently in 13th place. The gap between the sides in the table reflects Atletico's strong early-season form and underlines the scale of the task facing Terzic's team at San Mames.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: