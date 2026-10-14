Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Pafos FC will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atalanta vs Pafos FC is available to stream live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atalanta host Pafos FC at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in the UEFA Conference League, with both clubs sitting at the top of the competition standings.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta side head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 Serie A win over Venezia, a result that snapped a difficult run of three consecutive league defeats. The Bergamo club had previously lost to Juventus, Cagliari, and Roma, so the momentum from that victory will matter.

Pafos FC arrive in Italy in confident shape. Ricardo Sa Pinto's side beat Anorthosis 3-1 away in the Cyprus League just days ago, and they have won three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Founded in 2014 through a merger of two Paphos clubs, Pafos FC have risen quickly through Cypriot football and have now earned their place on the European stage. This fixture represents the scale of that ambition.

Atalanta, known as La Dea, are one of Italian football's most recognisable clubs and have a long history of European competition. The New Balance Arena in Bergamo will provide a stern test for the visitors.

Both teams share top spot in the Conference League table, making this a fixture with real weight at the group stage. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atalanta are managed by Maurizio Sarri. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Pafos FC are led by Ricardo Sa Pinto. As with Atalanta, no squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Atalanta have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A win over Venezia on October 12. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Juventus and 2-1 to Cagliari in the league. The club also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Roma during this stretch, with their only other win coming against Bologna by a single goal.

Pafos FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 away victory over Anorthosis in the Cyprus League on October 11. They also beat AEK Larnaca 1-0 away and won the Super Cup against Omonia Nicosia 1-0, with their only defeat in this run coming against AEL Limassol, 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Atalanta and Pafos FC are recorded in the available data. This Conference League fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Atalanta and Pafos FC currently sit joint-top of the UEFA Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between the two sides leading the competition at this stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: