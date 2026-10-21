Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Aston Villa vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Viking at Villa Park in the UEFA Champions League, with Unai Emery's side looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign.

Villa arrive into this fixture with real momentum. Their 6-0 dismantling of Fenerbahce earlier this month was one of their most complete performances of the season, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice before the interval and Ross Barkley adding a clinical brace from the penalty spot. That result lifted Villa to fourth in the Champions League standings.

The win over Fenerbahce came just days before a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, where midfielder Johan Manzambi scored the only goal at St James' Park. Emery's squad is finding form across competitions at the right moment.

Jackson has been central to Villa's attacking output since his club-record arrival from Chelsea in the summer. Reunited with Emery, the striker is operating with a freedom and confidence that has pundits tipping him to surpass his personal best for goals in a single season.

Viking arrive as the underdogs but are not without their own recent momentum. Morten Jensen's side held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw in their most recent Champions League outing, which shows they carry a genuine threat going forward and will not simply sit back at Villa Park.

For Villa, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top half of the Champions League table and send a statement about their European ambitions under Emery.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Viking live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI reading: Zion Suzuki; Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings; Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward; Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Ibrahim Mbaye; Nicolas Jackson. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all sidelined through injury and will play no part.

For Viking, Morten Jensen's projected lineup features Arild Oestboe in goal, with a back four of Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all unavailable due to injury.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was the 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, which followed the commanding 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored 13 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Viking have also been in solid form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Fredrikstad, while their Champions League form was underlined by a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich. They have scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded 10, suggesting an open and attack-minded approach.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Aston Villa and Viking. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

In the Champions League, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th. Villa's position keeps them firmly in contention for automatic qualification, while Viking will need a strong result to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: