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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoViking
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Watch Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Viking
Aston Villa
Viking
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Viking, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Aston Villa vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Aston Villa host Viking at Villa Park in the UEFA Champions League, with Unai Emery's side looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign.

Villa arrive into this fixture with real momentum. Their 6-0 dismantling of Fenerbahce earlier this month was one of their most complete performances of the season, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice before the interval and Ross Barkley adding a clinical brace from the penalty spot. That result lifted Villa to fourth in the Champions League standings.

The win over Fenerbahce came just days before a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, where midfielder Johan Manzambi scored the only goal at St James' Park. Emery's squad is finding form across competitions at the right moment.

Jackson has been central to Villa's attacking output since his club-record arrival from Chelsea in the summer. Reunited with Emery, the striker is operating with a freedom and confidence that has pundits tipping him to surpass his personal best for goals in a single season.

Viking arrive as the underdogs but are not without their own recent momentum. Morten Jensen's side held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw in their most recent Champions League outing, which shows they carry a genuine threat going forward and will not simply sit back at Villa Park.

For Villa, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top half of the Champions League table and send a statement about their European ambitions under Emery.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Viking live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Viking Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefP. TorresP. TorresM. CashM. CashT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardR. BarkleyR. BarkleyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnI. MbayeI. MbayeN. JacksonN. JacksonA. OestboeA. OestboeH. FalchenerH. FalchenerH. HeggheimH. HeggheimG. StensnessG. StensnessK. HaugenK. Haugenteam-logoH. BjoerdalJ. BellJ. BellK. AskildsenK. AskildsenP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenE. BotheimE. BotheimZ. TripicZ. Tripic
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • M. Jensen

Unai Emery is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI reading: Zion Suzuki; Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings; Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward; Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Ibrahim Mbaye; Nicolas Jackson. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all sidelined through injury and will play no part.

For Viking, Morten Jensen's projected lineup features Arild Oestboe in goal, with a back four of Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all unavailable due to injury.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was the 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, which followed the commanding 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored 13 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Viking have also been in solid form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Fredrikstad, while their Champions League form was underlined by a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich. They have scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded 10, suggesting an open and attack-minded approach.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Aston Villa and Viking. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th. Villa's position keeps them firmly in contention for automatic qualification, while Viking will need a strong result to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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