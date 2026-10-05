Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Argentina and Benin will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 7:00 PM.

In the United States, Argentina vs Benin is available to watch live on TUDN and ViX. Details on how to access both channels are listed below.

Argentina host Benin in Buenos Aires in what promises to be one of the most emotionally charged friendlies in recent memory. Lionel Messi has joined the squad at Ezeiza and is set to pull on the Albiceleste shirt for the final time, drawing the curtain on a 21-year international career.

Lionel Scaloni's side arrive in superb form after thrashing Burkina Faso 7-0 in their previous fixture, a result that gave several emerging talents the chance to shine on the international stage. Scaloni himself has admitted the team will never be quite the same once Messi steps away, though the depth of quality at his disposal offers genuine encouragement.

Franco Mastantuono, the Fiorentina midfielder on loan from Real Madrid, marked the occasion by scoring his first senior international goal in that rout. He is among a generation of young players now being asked to shoulder greater responsibility as the post-Messi era approaches.

Enzo Fernandez has publicly called on Scaloni to extend his tenure as manager, underlining the dressing room's desire for continuity through what will be a significant transition period. The Manchester City midfielder sees stability in the dugout as essential as Argentina reshape their identity.

Emiliano Martinez has spoken candidly about the void Messi will leave, while 19-year-old Leonel Flores added his name to the conversation after a remarkable 24-hour spell in which he scored twice for Boca Juniors before featuring for the national side the following evening. The next generation is already stepping forward.

Benin arrive as competitive opponents despite the gulf in class. They are active in Africa Cup of Nations qualification and come into this fixture with recent competitive matches behind them, making them a more prepared opponent than the chaotic scenes that preceded Burkina Faso's visit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Benin live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Full team news for both sides has not been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and probable line-ups for Argentina will be added closer to the match.

Benin's squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Check back for the latest information as kick-off approaches.

Form

Argentina come into this fixture in commanding form, having won four of their last five matches while losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 demolition of Burkina Faso, and they also beat Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly earlier in the same international window. Their only defeat in this run came against Spain at the World Cup, a 1-0 loss in July. Across those five matches, Argentina have scored 16 goals and conceded just three, a record that reflects both their attacking quality and defensive solidity.

Benin's recent form is more modest but not without merit. They have won two of their last five, drawing one and losing two, with their most recent result a 2-1 victory over Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations qualification. A draw against Burkina Faso in that same qualifying campaign shows they can hold their own in continental competition, though a 5-1 defeat to Togo in a June friendly exposed vulnerabilities against stronger opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Argentina and Benin are recorded in the available data. Tuesday's friendly in Buenos Aires will mark a first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Benin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: