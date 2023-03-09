WATCH: Antony rediscovers Ajax identity with brilliant curled strike for Man Utd vs Real Betis

Antony put Manchester United back in front against Real Betis on Thursday with a magnificent curling effort from the edge of the box.

Rashford made it 1-0 early on

Perez drew level with first Betis goal

Antony put United back in front with fine strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian picked up the ball up on from Bruno Fernandes on the corner of the box and immediately looked to cut inside. Betis full-back Abner Vinicius elected not to show him down the line, however, and Antony took full advantage. The United winger picked his spot and swept home a delightful effort well out of the reach of Claudio Bravo and into the top corner, to make it 2-1 just seven minutes into the second half.

More to follow...