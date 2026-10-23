Primera A - Game Week 16 24 Oct 2026 - 19:05

Today's game between America de Cali and Cucuta will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:05 PM.

America de Cali vs Cucuta is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Colombia Primera A coverage.

America de Cali host Cucuta in a Colombia Primera A fixture with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

David Gonzalez's America side enter on the back of a strong cup win, though their league form has been inconsistent, mixing wins with a defeat and a draw across recent weeks.

Cucuta arrive in good shape. Nicolas Chiesa's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a Primera A victory over Atletico Nacional, and they will be confident of causing problems on the road.

In the Clausura table, America hold a strong position near the top while Cucuta sit in mid-table, giving this match added significance for both clubs with different objectives in mind.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch America de Cali vs Cucuta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

America de Cali are managed by David Gonzalez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cucuta head coach Nicolas Chiesa also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

America de Cali have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 cup win over Barranquilla FC, and they also beat Llaneros FC 2-1 in the Primera A during that run. Their only league defeat came against Independiente Medellin, who beat them 2-1. America scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Cucuta arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Primera A win over Atletico Nacional, and they also beat Deportivo Pereira 4-0 earlier in that run. Their only loss came against Deportivo Cali, who beat them 3-0. Cucuta scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Cucuta beat America de Cali 2-0 in a Primera A fixture. Before that, America won 3-0 in Cucuta back in November 2020. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is closely split, with both sides having claimed wins at different points in the series.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, America de Cali sit second while Cucuta are eighth, meaning America are pushing for a title challenge while Cucuta are looking to consolidate a respectable mid-table position. In the Apertura earlier this season, America finished fourth and Cucuta ended the phase in 19th, reflecting the gap between the two clubs over the full campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Cucuta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: