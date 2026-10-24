Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Aldosivi and Belgrano will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Aldosivi vs Belgrano is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Aldosivi host Belgrano in the Liga Profesional, with Javier Sanguinetti's side looking to arrest a damaging run of poor form against a Belgrano outfit that has been one of the division's more consistent performers in recent weeks.

Aldosivi arrive at this fixture in difficult shape. Four defeats from their last five league matches have left Sanguinetti's side rooted near the foot of their standings, and their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto.

Belgrano, managed by Ricardo Zielinski, come in with considerably more confidence. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches — including a 2-0 victory over Racing Club and a 1-0 win at Talleres — have placed them firmly in contention at the top end of Clausura Group B.

The head-to-head record offers Belgrano further encouragement. They have won the two most recent meetings between these clubs, and Aldosivi have not beaten them in Liga Profesional competition since 2018.

This is a fixture with contrasting stakes. Aldosivi need points to climb away from danger, while Belgrano will be eager to maintain the momentum that has carried them to the upper reaches of their group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aldosivi vs Belgrano live.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Sanguinetti has not confirmed his projected XI for Aldosivi, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ricardo Zielinski's Belgrano are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Aldosivi have won one and lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches, making this a difficult run of form for Sanguinetti's side. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, and they also lost 1-3 to Sarmiento earlier in the run. Their only positive result came with a 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman. Across those five fixtures, Aldosivi have scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Belgrano have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Racing Club, and they also beat Talleres 1-0 on the road. Their only defeat in that run came against River Plate, losing 0-3. Zielinski's side have scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, though their results column tells the story of a side in solid form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Belgrano beat Aldosivi 1-0 in the Liga Profesional. Belgrano have won three of the last five encounters between the sides, with Aldosivi's only victory in the recorded series coming in September 2018. The two clubs have also shared two goalless draws across that period, underlining a series that has tilted toward Belgrano in the modern era.

Standings

Aldosivi sit 15th in Clausura Group B and 14th in Apertura Group B, leaving them in a precarious position at the foot of both tables. Belgrano occupy third in Clausura Group B and fifth in Apertura Group B, placing them well within contention in both competitions and giving this fixture a sharp contrast in circumstances.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: