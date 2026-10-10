Eredivisie - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ajax host NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season develops.

Michel's Ajax sit fifth in the table and will be looking to close the gap on the sides above them after a mixed run of results. A heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven last month remains fresh, and the hosts will want a response at home.

NEC arrive in Amsterdam in difficult form. Dick Schreuder's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 5-0 Europa League defeat to Juventus, and sit in the bottom half of the Eredivisie table.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has been tight in recent meetings, with draws and narrow margins the recurring theme. Ajax will expect to control proceedings at home, but NEC have shown they can take points from the ArenA before.

With both squads carrying injury concerns, the team news will be worth watching closely before kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen live.

How to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax head into this fixture without several first-team players. Daley Blind, Caio Henrique, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, and Anton Gaaei are all listed as injured and unavailable for Michel's side. The projected XI features Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a midfield built around Julian Brandt, Jorthy Mokio, and Davy Klaassen, and Tolu Arokodare leading the attack.

NEC Nijmegen are also dealing with a lengthy absentee list. Deveron Fonville, Gonzalo Crettaz, Philippe Sandler, Emre Mor, Bram Nuytinck, and Yassin Moslih are all ruled out for Dick Schreuder. Dusan Tadic is named in the projected XI alongside Bryan Linssen and Tjaronn Chery in attack.

Form

Ajax have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Excelsior, following a commanding 5-1 victory over Willem II. The sole defeat in that run came against PSV Eindhoven, where Ajax lost 3-1. Across those five games, the hosts have scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

NEC have struggled for consistency, picking up one draw and suffering three defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles, though they were beaten 3-0 by Cambuur in the Eredivisie before that. A 5-0 loss to Juventus in the Europa League also falls within that five-match window. NEC have scored just four goals while conceding 12 across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 when Ajax hosted NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated, with two draws, one Ajax win, one NEC win, and one further draw making up the record. Ajax claimed a 2-1 victory at NEC in December 2024, while NEC won 3-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in May 2025.

Standings

Ajax's fifth-place position means they are chasing the Eredivisie's top four and cannot afford to drop points at home, while NEC's 11th-place standing leaves them looking over their shoulder and in need of a result to move away from the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: