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Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk exclusive on his toughest opponent, working with 'demanding' Andoni Iraola, his Alexander Isak prediction & more in Beast Mode On Podcast

Exclusive
V. van Dijk
A. Akinfenwa
Liverpool
Premier League
A. Isak
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Virgil van Dijk joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for a special episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast as the Dutchman chats all things Liverpool and his first impressions of new manager Andoni Iraola. Speaking at Virgil's Legacy Trophy, a tournament that brings together the best youth academies from around the world, the legendary centre-back also backs Alexander Isak to shine in the 2026-27 campaign and reveals who are the toughest opponents he's faced in his illustrious career to date.

When asked by Akinfenwa to name his toughest opponent, Van Dijk replied: "I would [pick] Lionel Messi. Arguably the best player of all time. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo obviously have been incredible. If I have to say in the Premier League, there are so many good strikers, but I give them the respect and applause they deserve, the two that I just mentioned."

The two-time Premier League winner then named Isak as one to watch in the 2026-27 campaign before predicting a positive season under new boss Andoni Iraola. Offering his thoughts on the start the Spaniard has made to his managerial tenure at Anfield, Van Dijk added: "He's a very demanding coach that trains [us] a lot. I think that's a good thing.


Virgil van Dijk Virgil's Legacy Trophy GFXGOAL


"He wants to play good football, show intensity, and have fun with it. He's a communicator by non-communication, if you understand what I mean. And his staff, he works good together [with them] and I think it's going to go well [with him this season]."

When asked to name a moment that gave him goosebumps during his time as a Liverpool player - with Van Dijk having joined from Southampton back in 2018 - he recalled: "Tottenham, when we won the league. For me personally, you feel the moment is building up.

"You're building up to that game - I remember saying in the week leading up to the game I want everyone to wear red in the stadium. The stadium never looked as good as it's ever been that day. Sun was shining, one-nil down by the way, [Dominic] Solanke, had to be him, four-one, it was incredible. I was emotional, had some tears. It was very special standing there, You'll Never Walk Alone, in front of the Kop, an amazing day."

For all the above and much more, click the play button at the top of the page to watch the full episode ⬆️

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch, and to listen to, now.

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