VIDEO: FA Cup final quiz special - how much do Front Three REALLY know about the oldest competition in the world?

GOALVIDEO: FA Cup final quiz special - how much do Front Three REALLY know about the oldest competition in the world?FA CupGamingManchester CityCULTURECrystal Palace vs Manchester CityCrystal PalaceGOAL's Front Three football content creators Yarns, Ali and Juwon take on the hardest FA Cup quiz - who will emerge as the winner?!AdvertisementWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAskNever miss a moment with Manchester CitySign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions.Subscribe