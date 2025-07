This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

VIDEO: '£80m is a steal!' - Liverpool brutally rinsed for big-money signing of Hugo Ekitike in latest 442oons as Reds' summer spending spree continues CULTURE Liverpool H. Ekitike Premier League Liverpool make a song and dance of their £79 million ($106m) Hugo Ekitike signing with a special rendition of Rose and Bruno Mars' 'APT'. Advertisement Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask