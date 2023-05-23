Valencia say they have identified three fans who racially abused Vinicius Junior but have denied claims the entire stadium was chanting abuse.

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia have issued a statement on their website, confirming that three individuals who made racist gestures towards Vinicius have been identified by police. The club has once again reiterated that any fans found guilty of such behaviour will receive lifetime bans, but they have insisted that not every fan in the stadium was complicit in the abuse of the Brazil international.

WHAT THEY SAID: In their statement, they wrote: "Valencia CF confirms that in the last few hours the police have identified a total of three fans who made racist gestures at Vinícius Jr in the game last weekend against Real Madrid. Valencia CF is cooperating with the authorities in their investigation to eliminate racism at Camp de Mestalla. The Club reiterates its strongest condemnation and its emphatic position against racism and violence in all its forms and will act with the same forcefulness with all the people identified, applying its most severe measure: expelling them from the stadium for life.

"Valencia CF does not tolerate any type of racist attack. Racism has no place in our Club."We have demonstrated with concrete and consistent actions for years that we are a respectful club. In recent years, Valencia CF has led the fight against racism, demanding the need to establish protocols against this scourge on soccer fields. And, in 2019, a fan was banned from the stadium for life for making fascist gestures in an away game in the UEFA Europa League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Jr has previously hit out at La Liga's response to the racist abuse he has suffered, and Javier Tebas, La Liga president, has insisted the player should "inform himself" of the anti-racism work the league does. Vinicius has even shared video proof of the multiple incidences of racism he has suffered, while his manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that more must be done to stop such events taking place.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid complete their season with games against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Athletic Club.