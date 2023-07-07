USMNT star Ricardo Pepi sets trophy target at PSV after completing Eredivisie transfer on a five-year contract

United States international Ricardo Pepi has signed for PSV on a five-year contract and immediately set his sights on winning major silverware.

Striker impressed on loan at Groningen

Now back in the Netherlands

Plenty of potential to be unlocked

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old striker spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan in the Netherlands with Groningen and suffered relegation out of the Eredivisie despite recording 12 goals and three assists. He is now back in familiar surroundings after completing a transfer to Eindhoven from Augsburg in Germany and wants to deliver tangible success with new employers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pepi has told PSV’s official website: "I am incredibly happy and excited to be here. I believe this is the right step for my career. PSV is a club with great ambitions, and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hardworking player who is willing to put in the dirty work. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because that's when I can score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV’s director of football affairs – former USMNT star Earnest Stewart – said of getting a deal over the line: "Ricardo possesses the qualities we look for in an attacker, the qualities of a PSV player. He has proven to be a goal scorer in multiple positions, and he works extremely hard for it. It speaks volumes that he accounted for such a large portion of FC Groningen's goals."

Head coach Peter Bosz added: "With Luuk de Jong, we have the best header in the Netherlands, but with the number of matches coming up, you want to have double coverage in every position. Ricardo is still very young, so this transfer is also an investment for the future."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pepi has earned 15 caps for the United States, scoring seven goals, and was heavily involved in their recent CONCACAF Nations League triumph. Hos focus can now shift back to club matters as he prepares to take on another exciting new challenge in Europe.