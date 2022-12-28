USMNT star McKennie to be axed by Juventus to make room for Brighton midfielder Mac Allister or Isco

Juventus could reportedly cut ties with USMNT star Weston McKennie to make room for Brighton's Alexis McAllister or free agent Isco.

McKennie could be offloaded in January

Dortmund one of potential suitors

Would make room for Mac Allister, Isco

WHAT'S HAPPENING? McKennie joined Juve from Schalke permanently back in July 2021 after a loan spell, but is yet to truly shine in Turin with just 13 goals and four assists to his name from 91 games across all competitions. The American has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, for a fee of between €15m (£13.2m) and €20m (£17.6m), with Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri keen to make room in his squad to bolster his midfield options - according to Sport Mediaset.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Two names that have been mentioned to potentially come in are Brighton midfielder Mac Allister and Isco, who is now a free agent after he sensationally left Sevilla following a fallout with the club's president Monchi. Mac Allister, meanwhile, took his impressive early-season form with the Seagulls to Qatar, shining all tournament and even picking up an assist in the final as Argentina celebrated a memorable World Cup triumph.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Allegri is said to have been a long-term admirer of Isco, Mac Allister has fast become one of Europe's hottest properties following his World Cup displays, with Brighton expected to demand at least €40m (£35.2m) for his services. Midfield could be a key position for Juventus to strengthen in the January window, after it was confirmed that Paul Pogba had suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury sustained in October.

WHAT NEXT? Juventus may be keen to offload McKennie - potentially to Dortmund - but they will have to wait for the right offer to come in before purchasing elsewhere, particularly in the case of Mac Allister given his exorbitant transfer fee.