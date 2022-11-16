USMNT coach Berhalter calls World Cup opponent Wales 'basically a Premier League squad'

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter is worried about the threat Wales will pose his squad in Group B.

USMNT to play Wales next Monday

Berhalter doesn't want to overlook opponent

Says Wales is as talented as a Premier League team

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter, asked about the upcoming Group B challenge, highlighted the talent of Wales as a potential obstacle to advancing to the knockout stage. With England also in the group, losing to Wales would be catastrophic.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think that, at least to the American media, I think Wales is underrated," Berhalter told reporters. "When I look at their squad, it's basically a Premier League squad.

"To me, it's a really good squad, a formidable squad. They've been in international competition before, they know what it's like. And it's going to be a very difficult game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales is indeed loaded with current and former Premier League players, including Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Dan James, Ben Davies and Neco Williams. But the team is below the USMNT in the latest FIFA world rankings, and the Americans also boast players from the English top flight.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Wales is Berhalter's first opponent, followed by England and Iran.