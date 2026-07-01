USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV channels, major market listings & how to watch World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Over-The-Air

The stakes couldn't be higher for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) as they kick off the knockout rounds against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

READ MORE: Watch USMNT vs Bosnia Online

Because this match features the host nation, the entire broadcast is available completely free, over-the-air (OTA), and via traditional cable providers across the country.

Local Channel Listings for Major U.S. Markets

Because FOX and Telemundo rely on local broadcast affiliates, the exact channel number you need to type into your remote control depends entirely on your city.

Whether you are tuning in via traditional cable, satellite (DirecTV/Dish), or a digital antenna, here is where you will find the match in the nation’s largest television markets:

Media Market FOX Affiliate Channel Telemundo Affiliate Channel New York City Channel 5 (WNYW) Channel 47 (WNJU) Los Angeles Channel 11 (KTTV) Channel 52 (KVEA) Chicago Channel 32 (WFLD) Channel 44 (WSNS) Dallas–Fort Worth Channel 4 (KDFW) Channel 39 (KXTX) Houston Channel 26 (KRIV) Channel 47 (KTMD) San Francisco / Bay Area (Host Market) Channel 2 (KTVU) Channel 48 (KSTS) Atlanta Channel 5 (WAGA) Channel 47 (WKTB) Philadelphia Channel 29 (WTXF) Channel 62 (WWSI) Washington, D.C. Channel 5 (WTTG) Channel 44 (WZDC) Miami–Fort Lauderdale Channel 7 (WSVN) Channel 51 (WSCV)

Here is your comprehensive television guide to watching the match, including a breakdown of local affiliate channels in the biggest U.S. media markets and how to pull the game in using a TV antenna.

How to watch for FREE using an Over-The-Air (OTA) Antenna

You don’t need an expensive cable package to watch the USMNT hunt for a spot in the Round of 16. Since both FOX and Telemundo are major terrestrial broadcast networks, they transmit free high-definition signals directly through the airwaves.

If you are using a digital indoor or outdoor antenna, follow these quick steps before kick-off to ensure you don't miss a minute of the pre-game coverage:

- Connect your antenna to the "Ant In" or "Coax" port on the back of your television.

- Switch your TV source/input to "TV" or "Antenna."

- Run a Channel Scan through your television's settings menu. This will allow your tuner to pull in the local HD signals for your local FOX and Telemundo affiliates.

- Position for clarity: If the picture drops or jitters, place your antenna closer to a window facing the direction of your local broadcast towers to guarantee a crisp, uninterrupted $1080\text{i}$ or $720\text{p}$ feed.