More financial woes for Barcelona! UEFA reject club's appeal against fine for misreporting financial figures

Despite an appeal by the Catalan side, the fine levied on Barcelona for violating UEFA's financial reporting regulations was upheld.

WHAT HAPPENED? The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber penalised Barcelona €500,000 (£434,000) in July for falsely declaring revenues on the sale of intangible assets—apart from player transfers—that were not deemed relevant income during the fiscal year 2022. The club's appeal has now been denied by the CFCB Appeals Chamber, which has maintained the First Chamber's original ruling and punishment. UEFA has not specifically stated what the club's falsely claimed revenues were tied to.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A second UEFA inquiry into the club is related to claims that it paid money to a former vice-president of Spain's referees committee. According to reports from February, between 2001 and 2018, the club made several payments to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

WHAT NEXT? The fine has been held up as the Blaugrana will now continue on their La Liga campaign with a visit to Anoeta Stadium to face Real Sociedad on Saturday, November 4.