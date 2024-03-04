Travelling to Copa America 2024: Schedule, tickets, flights and more

Everything you need to know to catch the USMNT at Copa America this year

The Copa America is around the corner, pitting the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, and more against each other in one of the most exciting international tournaments on the planet.

This year, the tournament lands in the USA for the second time in eight years, following Ecuador's decline to host it. Their loss is our gain with the land of opportunity, giving fans the chance to enjoy world-class soccer in some of the biggest and best stadiums on the planet.

If you're looking to travel to Copa America 2024, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know below.

When is Copa America 2024?

The competition kicks off on June 20, when Copa America holders Argentina get things underway at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Final then takes place on July 14.

Copa America 2024 Schedule

The full 2024 Copa America schedule is as follows:

Round Dates Group stage June 20 - July 2, 2024 Quarterfinals July 4 - 6, 2024 Semifinals July 9 - 10, 2024 Third Place July 13, 2024 Final July 14, 2024

Where will the Copa America 2024 games be held?

The competition takes place in 14 different stadiums across the United States, taking in states like Florida, Texas, California, and New Jersey.

The 2024 Copa America host venues are:

Stadium Location Capacity AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 80,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 71,000 Q2 Stadium Austin, Texas 20,738 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina 74,867 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,556 NRG Stadium Houston, Texas 72,220 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California 70,240 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California 68,500 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 63,400 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada 61,000 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri 76,416 Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, Kansas 18,467 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida 64,767 Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Florida 25,500

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets

2024 Copa America tickets are now available and can be purchased from the official Copa America website. Tickets for Group Stage games typically start at $60, with both SeatGeek and Ticketmaster official sellers.

Across group games, tickets are still available and can be picked up through the sellers above as a primary source and their resale platforms. Currently, tickets for the semi-final are only available through resale, with prices typically around the $400 mark upwards.

StubHub and Viagogo are also trusted resale sellers and have a large number of tickets for the 2024 Copa America available. Tickets for the 2024 Copa America Final will go on sale in April.

Flights to Copa America 2024

With the competition all over the country, booking 2024 Copa America flights is very much dependent on where your nation is playing and where you're flying from. Exploring and planning your route via Skyscanner is the best option, allowing you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option so you can follow your nation wherever they go.

Where to stay Copa America 2024

Games in the tournament are largely being played in major US cities, so finding where to stay for the 2024 Copa America shouldn't be too much of a problem. Whether you're looking for an Airbnb near the AT&T Stadium or hotels near Miami Gardens for the big final, there are plenty of options.

If you're looking for accommodation for your Copa America adventure to the final, use the tool below to find hotels in Miami for the Copa America 2024 final.

Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The draw for the 2024 Copa America was made in December of last year and there are some exciting games taking place in the group. Brazil's fixture with Colombia is perhaps the most intriguing game of the Group Stage, while the USA against Uruguay also promises to be a good one.

16 teams qualify for the Copa America, with two still to be determined by play-offs which take place on March 23, 2024. This will see either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago qualify as well as Costa Rica or Honduras.

The full draw for the 2024 Copa America is:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada OR Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica OR Honduras (TBC via play-off)

FAQs

Who is hosting the Copa America in 2024?

The USA will be hosting the 2024 Copa America for the second time. The first time was only eight years ago, and several of the stadiums and cities from then will be returning as host venues.

The USA stepped in to host this year's tournament to replace Ecuador. The South American country had been expected to be hosted by them as part of CONMEBOL's host rotation order. However, the country declined to host the tournament, with it then going to the USA.

Who is favored in the Copa America 2024?

Argentina, who won the Copa America in 2021, are the favorites for the tournament, both with sportsbooks and pundits. Most sportsbooks are placing them at around +163 with Brazil second favorites at +200.

Both Colombia and Uruguay are the outsiders most favored, while Mexico and the USA are priced at +1,000.

Why are Copa America tickets so expensive?

The Copa America is one of the biggest tournaments on the planet, and this year will offer a real taste of the 2026 World Cup, which is also to be held in the United States alongside Canada and Mexico.

Tickets can be picked up for $60 for some games, but as CONMEBOL's flagship tournament, many tickets are over the $100 mark. However, for that you do get to see players such as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi for perhaps the last time, as well as exciting young talent such as Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Jr. and Darwin Nunez.

Will Neymar play Copa America 2024?

Neymar will unfortunately miss the 2024 Copa America due to a serious knee injury he sustained in October. He suffered a setback on international duty, requiring ACL surgery the following month. It had been thought he may recover in time, but this has since been ruled out by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Will Messi play Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi, as it stands, is fit and expected to play a role in Argentina's defense for Copa America. The Inter Miami star could well see the tournament as his last at the international level and will be keen to go out on a high, particularly following the nation's FIFA World Cup win two years ago.