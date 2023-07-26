Explained: Why Tottenham won't be punished despite owner Joe Lewis' indictment in US over insider trading

Tottenham's owner Joe Lewis is facing insider trading charges, but it's reported that Spurs won't face any blowback should he be convicted.

Lewis bought Tottenham in 2001

86-year-old faces insider trading charges

Tottenham won't be affected

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewis is facing the charges in US where, if convicted of insider trading, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Lewis reportedly relayed financial information to some of his closest friends and allies, which amounts to insider knowledge. He handed himself into authorities in New York this week.

WHY WON'T SPURS BE PUNISHED? Lewis bought Tottenham in 2001 from British businessman Sir Alan Sugar, but according to The Telegraph, he's no longer in charge or has any say in the running of Spurs, nor owners Enic, and thus the club won't be affected by the outcome of his likely impending trial.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have been quick to disassociate themselves with the events, stating that it was "a legal matter unconnected with the club". Lewis denies all charges against him, but no matter the outcome, Tottenham will be fine.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? The club won't be affected, and thus it will be business as usual for chairman Daniel Levy and co.