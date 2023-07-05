Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy left fuming after alleged secret talks between Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and talisman Harry Kane

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been left infuriated by reports that Harry Kane has held secret talks with Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is alleged to have had secret talks with Tuchel in May and has expressed his desire to join up with the German coach at the Bundesliga champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Bild, news of the meetings between Kane and Tuchel behind Levy's back has angered the chairman. Levy has already turned down a first bid - worth a reported £60 million ($77m) - from Bayern for Kane, but the German giants are said to be lining up a new offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane, 29, has a year left on his contract at Spurs, but the north London side are reported to have offered him a new deal to persuade him to stay at the club for the time being. The England international has no intention of signing the deal at this time, however, meaning Tottenham may have to sell him or risk losing him for free next year.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker will await further news on his future, with Manchester United also trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window.