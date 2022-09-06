Tottenham accidentally troll themselves with bottle tweet ahead of Champions League opener

Gill Clark|
Harry Kane react Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images
Tottenham HotspurUEFA Champions LeagueWTF

Tottenham were forced to hastily delete a tweet ahead of their Champions League opener against Marseille.

  • Spurs post bottle tweet
  • Fans hammer social media team
  • Photo promptly deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham shared a photo on the club's official Twitter account of a Champions League water bottle. The tweet was very swiftly deleted after being bombarded by replies about how it was a reference to Spurs getting ready to "bottle" or choke away their next game in the competition against Marseille. Spurs promptly replaced the tweet with a photo of captain Harry Kane in training instead.

Spurs tweet.Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have regularly been dubbed bottlers after a number of high-profile capitulations and their failure to win a trophy since 2008. The north Londoners were front-runners to win the Premier League in 2015-16 but were pipped by Leicester City and actually ended up finishing third after losing 5-1 to already-relegated Newcastle on the final day of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Antonio Conte's side play their first Champions League group game against Marseille on Wednesday.

Will Spurs impress in Europe?

How far will Spurs go in the Champions League this season?