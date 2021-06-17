Tomori completes £25m move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori has completed a £25 million ($34m) move to AC Milan from Chelsea, with the Italian side having exercised their option to buy the defender on a permanent basis.

Having impressed during his time on loan at San Siro, the Canada-born England international has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Rossoneri.

Tomori becomes Milan's second signing of the summer, with Mike Maignan having joined from Lille to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Article continues below

What has been said?

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea.

“The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the Club until 30 June 2025.”

More to follow...