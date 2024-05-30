How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as team news and tip-off time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are set to face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

With a 3-1 lead, the Dallas Mavericks seek to win game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves to clinch the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 105–100 in their last game, with Anthony Edwards getting 29 points and Luka Doncic scoring 28 for the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves are fifth in the NBA with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game, headed by Rudy Gobert's average of 9.2 rebounds. They have a solid 37-15 record against Western Conference opponents.

The Mavericks are 5-2 in one-possession games and have a 31-21 record against teams in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchups between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 29 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Jaylen Clark is still unsure about his return to the team's lineup due to an achilles injury.

With an impressive performance average of 27.5 points and 6.5 assists per game, Anthony Edwards has been outstanding for the Timberwolves.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier Prosper is doubtful for the upcoming matchup with his ankle injury.

Dereck Lively II is out from the team's lineup because of his neck injury.

Head-to-Head Records

