How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are set to face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.
With a 3-1 lead, the Dallas Mavericks seek to win game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves to clinch the Western Conference finals.
The Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 105–100 in their last game, with Anthony Edwards getting 29 points and Luka Doncic scoring 28 for the Mavericks.
The Timberwolves are fifth in the NBA with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game, headed by Rudy Gobert's average of 9.2 rebounds. They have a solid 37-15 record against Western Conference opponents.
The Mavericks are 5-2 in one-possession games and have a 31-21 record against teams in the Western Conference.
Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA matchups between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|May 29 2024
|Time
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Arena
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Team News
Minnesota Timberwolves Team News
Jaylen Clark is still unsure about his return to the team's lineup due to an achilles injury.
With an impressive performance average of 27.5 points and 6.5 assists per game, Anthony Edwards has been outstanding for the Timberwolves.
Dallas Mavericks Team News
Olivier Prosper is doubtful for the upcoming matchup with his ankle injury.
Dereck Lively II is out from the team's lineup because of his neck injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 28 2024
|Timberwolves 105-100 Mavericks
|May 25 2024
|Timberwolves 107-116 Mavericks
|May 24 2024
|Mavericks 109-108 Timberwolves
|May 22 2024
|Mavericks 108-105 Timberwolves
|Feb 2024
|Mavericks 87-121 Timberwolves