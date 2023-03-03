Threat of collapse in £6 billion Man Utd takeover saga as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani & Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepare for talks

- Offers on the table at Old Trafford
- Glazers refusing to drop asking price
- Deal wanted before end of the season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazer family has opened itself up to offers for the Premier League heavyweights, with two formal bids tabled prior to a deadline passing that was set by the Red Devils’ current owners. Al Thani and Ratcliffe are eager to move the process forward, but they are yet to meet the £6 billion ($7bn) asking price being demanded by the Glazers.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Guardian reports that initial meetings between all parties are set to take place in the next couple of weeks, but there is no guarantee that a compromise that suits everyone will be agreed. It is claimed that if no deal is put in place before the end of the 2022-23 campaign, then a takeover may not happen at all.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Discussions are expected to take place in London or Manchester, with the Raine Group – who have been working on behalf of the Glazers throughout the sale process – also set to be involved. It is claimed that Al Thani, via his Nine Two Foundation, and Ineos owner Ratcliffe have offers of no more than £4.5bn ($5bn) in place at present.
WHAT NEXT ? Alongside the takeover bids at Old Trafford, interest has also been shown by investors looking to acquire a minority stake in United – with American hedge fund Elliott Management reportedly in the frame there – and the Glazers have always stated that they would listen to approaches of all kinds.