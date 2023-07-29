Sweden cruise into World Cup last 16! Rampant set-piece supremos progress by dismantling out-of-sorts Italy

Sweden demolished Italy 5-0 in their second game in Group G to advance to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup in style.

Sweden destroy Italy

Three of five goals from corners

Sweden through to last 16

TELL ME MORE: Sweden demolished Italy 5-0 in Wellington in one of the most one-sided games at the 2023 Women's World Cup thus far. Three of Sweden's five goals came from corners, with the Italians simply unable to cope with the aerial presence of their opponents.

Two Goals from Amanda Ilestedt and one apiece from Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist meant that Sweden are now through to the knockout rounds of the tournament with a game to spare, and can rest players in their last remaining group stage game against Argentina.

Italy, meanwhile, are still in a good position having won their first game of the tournament.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE MVP: There were a few players who could've earned the tag of MVP, but it has to go to centre back Ilestedt. She scored twice, both from corner kicks. Italy simply couldn't handle her desire to win headers in their penalty box.

THE BIG LOSER: This one has to go to Italy in general. It was a poor performance from Milena Bertolini's side. Sweden carved them open time and again, and only occasional poor finishing stopped the game from resembling a cricket score. Yet they still have their destiny in their own hands going into the final game of the group against South Africa.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Sweden are now through to the knockout phase, meaning that one from Italy, Argentina and South Africa can progress with them. Sweden face Argentina next in Hamilton, New Zealand, while Italy square off against South Africa in Wellington.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐