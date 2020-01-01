Suarez the key to Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid's good form - Simeone

Joao Felix and Angel Correa have linked up well of late but Diego Simeone puts a large part of that down to the presence of Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez is helping to get the most out of team-mates Angel Correa and Joao Felix, according to head coach Diego Simeone.

The international has scored four goals in seven appearances since joining Atleti from La Liga rivals Barcelona for a nominal fee in September .

He fired a blank in the 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg and was rested for the 3-1 victory over Osasuna last weekend, with Joao Felix stepping up with a brace in both games.

Correa laid on an assist for Joao Felix in each of those fixtures as he staked a claim to be the Portuguese youngster's attack partner.

However, Simeone insisted it is down to Suarez that others in the side are hitting top form and called on his players to help repay the favour.

"I believe that all this is generated from the presence of Suarez," he said at a pre-match news conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with .

"With the likes of [Diego] Costa and [Alvaro] Morata before him, they had a lot of other characteristics, but we have been looking for other qualities.

"Luis has needed more people close to him, close to where he can hurt the opposition, and that is the team's goal.

"We had to adapt to play with [Radamel] Falcao, with Costa and now with Suarez."

Joao Felix scored in both games as Atletico won home and away against Lokomotiv in last season's Champions League.

The Russian side have collected one point from their first two Group A games and have lost nine of their past 11 European games against Spanish opponents, but Simeone is not taking them lightly.

"We are going to face a very competitive team," he said. "The records of the last 14 games speak for themselves.

"Their losses were by the margin of one goal, they are always close and competitive games.

"You have to go back 15 games game to see a 2-0 loss. A team that competes like this is always close to the goal. We will take the game where we think we can hurt them."