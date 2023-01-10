‘Must be a stunt’ – Weghorst to Man Utd loan transfer baffles Dutch legend Sneijder

Wout Weghorst’s proposed loan move to Manchester United has Wesley Sneijder baffled, with the Dutch legend saying: “It must be a stunt.”

Red Devils in need of another striker

Netherlands international targeted

Deal to be done with Besiktas & Burnley

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Netherlands international is said to have emerged as a top target for Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford as they seek to bolster their attacking ranks in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure. Weghorst has been tipped to offer something “different” to United, as a more physical presence to lead their line, but Sneijder is struggling to understand why a 30-year-old frontman that previously netted just two goals through 20 appearances for Burnley would be of interest to a side that may yet figure in the 2022-23 Premier League title race.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sneijder, who earned 134 caps for the Netherlands in a distinguished playing career that took in spells at Inter and Real Madrid, has told Veronica Offside of Weghorst being lined up for a move to Manchester: “I think they’ve seen the trick with the free kick (against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup), so they don’t fall for that in England any more. In terms of a striker, is he really someone United are waiting for? I don’t think so. They still have 300 of those in the Premier League. It must be a stunt. This really can’t be true.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst is still contracted to Burnley, meaning that they must be heavily involved in any January transfer negotiations, and Besiktas – the side he joined on a season-long loan prior to the current campaign getting underway – have been eager to point out that there is no release clause for the Dutchman in their agreement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United are desperate to get another attacker onto their books after releasing Ronaldo as a free agent back in December, with France international Anthony Martial their only recognised senior No.9 at present – with Erik ten Hag left alarmingly short on options in a key area of the field.