'Sterling’s association with Liverpool is over' - Thompson can't see return for Man City star

The England international, who left Merseyside in 2015, has kept the door open for a potential retracing of his steps at some stage in the future

Raheem Sterling will not be brought back onto the books at , says Phil Thompson, with the former Reds captain saying “the time for a return has gone” for the winger.

The international departed Anfield in acrimonious circumstances back in the summer of 2015.

Those on Merseyside had lured Sterling away from Queens Park as a youngster and provided him with a senior stage on which to showcase his talent.

Liverpool were less than impressed when an exciting forward with plenty of potential still to be unlocked opted against signing a new contract and made a big-money move to Manchester.

Many bridges were burned at that stage, but Sterling has hinted that he would be open to the idea of retracing his steps.

Former Reds captain Thompson cannot see any way in which such a transfer would be pushed through, despite a familiar face having become a superstar at City.

The end product which had been lacking at times in the past has been added to his game under Pep Guardiola, with a move to Real Madrid also being mooted for Sterling.

Quizzed on the Liverpool return talk, Thompson told Sky Sports: “I think the time for a return has gone.

“I still felt he had a lot to do when he left Liverpool. I thought he was a good young player whose finishing could be better, and he’s become a great player.

“I would think that when Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City, Sterling will move on.

“The way Raheem is, , or – one of those super-clubs – will tempt him.”

Sterling recently revealed that he still has fond memories of his time at Anfield and would not close the door on a second spell on Merseyside.

He said: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool.

“Don't get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It's a team that did a lot for me growing up so…”

Sterling took in 129 appearances for Liverpool, recording 23 goals.

During his time at City, a man with 56 England caps to his name has found the target on 89 occasions through 230 outings for the Blues.