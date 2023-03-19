St Louis City SC have made history by becoming the first MLS expansion club to win their first four games in the league.

St Louis win four straight games

First expansion team to do so

Coach Carnell thinks they aren't underdogs

WHAT HAPPENED? St Louis defeated San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 at Citypark to enter the history books. While there strong start comes as a shock to most, head coach Bradley Carnell thinks it's anything but a fairytale.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Is it a surprise for us? No. The boys were confident from day one," he said, relishing in the fact all the preseason doubters did was light a fire in his squad.

"The boys were angry from day one, that no one believed in them. So yeah, we've got the chip on the shoulder, we had the chip on the shoulder. But now we've shown that it's not just about having a chip on the shoulder. We can compete... we can dominate, we can take control and we can execute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Missourians have also become only the fifth club to go 4-0-0 in the first four games of the season in MLS (non-shootout) history.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ST LOUIS? St Louis City SC travel to the Rio Tinto Stadium to play Real Salt Lake on the fifth matchday. They will be looking to become only the third team in MLS history to win their first five games of the season.