St Louis City vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Inter Miami travels to CityPark to play St Louis City on Saturday, they will be attempting to snap an 11-game winless streak in Major League Soccer.

After losing to Los Angeles FC in midweek, the home team has won three of their past four games, while the visitors have only earned three points in their last five games and are currently last in the Eastern Conference.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

St Louis' three-game winning streak, which included triumphs against Toronto FC, Colorado Rapids, and San Jose Earthquakes, was snapped by that loss to LAFC.

However, what Bradley Carnell has accomplished as this team's manager in their first season is nothing short of amazing. St. Louis is still at the top of the Western Conference, two points ahead of LAFC in second place, after accumulating 38 points from 22 games and winning seven of their 11 home games.

This weekend marks the start of life under Gerardo Martino at Inter Miami as the former Barcelona manager observes his first game in charge of the Herons on Sunday.

Inter Miami's third straight draw in as many games against DC United served as a fitting cap to Javier Morales' time as temporary manager before returning to his position as an assistant. Miami went winless during Morales' tenure as manager.

With Miami now sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 18 points after 21 games and one away victory, Martino will have his work cut out for him if he wants to turn around the Fort Lauderdale team. He will be hoping that the impending additions of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will be able to assist.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St Louis City vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and Inter Miami face off on Jul 15 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City trio Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. Nicholas Gioacchini has been their top scorer with eight goals to his name.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Alm, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Before this game, St Louis City and Inter Miami have never played against each other in MLS. They did, however, clash in the Carolina Challenge Cup where St Louis won 4-0.

Useful links