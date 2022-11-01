Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The group stage of Europe's top competition comes to a close this week

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages come to a close this week, as Sporting CP welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to face them at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon in Group D on Tuesday.

In one of the most tightly contested pots in Europe's top competition this season, the winner will seal their place in the next round - but a draw could spell the end of the line for both.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sporting vs Frankfurt date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date: November 1, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sporting vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 7 and available to stream through the BT Sport App.

Fans in India can catch the game on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport App US N/A fuboTV India JiroTV N/A

Sporting squad & team news

Second behind Tottenham, with a point to the summit, Sporting sit second ahead of their visitors with a superior goal difference so far.

That does not necessarily leave them in a better spot though. If they draw, but Marseille down Spurs elsewhere, they're likely to miss out - making this as much of a must-win as anything.

Position Players Goalkeepers Adan, Israel, Paulo Defenders Inacio, St. Juste, Coates, Neto, Marsa, Reis, Nazinho, Porro, Esgaio Midfielders Ugarte, Morita, Henrique, Braganca, Alexandropoulos, Fatawu, Fernandes, Goncalves, Rochinha, Gomes, Trincao Forwards Edwards, Santos, Paulinho, Cabral, Riberio

Frankfurt squad and team news

Trailing their hosts by an inferior goal difference, the Bundesliga outfit will drop back into the Europa League - the competition they stunned all to win last term - if they come up short and Marseille fail to find a result.

But Frankfurt will have dreams of another remarkable run through Europe, this time at the high table - and they'll be determined to not go down without a fight here.