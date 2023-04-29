Should Real Madrid sack Carlo Ancelotti - and should the decorated coach even want to be there?

As the Italian's future in the Spanish capital looks increasingly in doubt, does he deserve to be there next season - and should he want to be?

Tuesday's damning 4-2 loss to Girona was Real Madrid's sixth league defeat of the season, two more than Ancelotti managed in the entirety of last season's triumphant campaign. Barcelona, who are a far cry from the legendary teams of old, are 11 points clear of Ancelotti's men and are within a handful of games of clinching the title. What's more, local rivals Atletico are hot on Real Madrid's heels, now just two points behind with seven games remaining.

Has Ancelotti, regardless of his Champions League exploits this term, done enough to stay in the job? And given the level of toxicity from Spanish pundits and some fans, is it even worth his mental energy to see out his contract?

The Italian has faced intense scrutiny and criticism from fans and the Spain media since results started to turn. Meanwhile, the opportunity to manage the Brazil national team refuses to go away, which must be increasingly tempting for Ancelotti given the toxic nature of his current role.

Should Real Madrid, then, look elsewhere next season? Or should Ancelotti himself be on the hunt for a new job? Let us know in the comments below 👇