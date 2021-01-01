Serie A-linked USMNT star Cannon eager to reach 'next level' after strong start to life at Boavista

The defender is thrilled with his debut season in Portugal as he now looks to take a step forward after a strong start in Europe

U.S. men's national team fullback Reggie Cannon isn't focused on reports linking him with a move to Serie A, although he did admit he hopes to take a step up to the "next level" someday soon.

A report from CBS Sports linked Cannon with a move to newly-promoted Spezia after the defender impressed during his first season with Boavista in Portugal.

Cannon, meanwhile, says he is thankful to be at a club like Boavista and isn't actively looking to move, although being with the national team for the Nations League and a pair of friendlies is motivating him to consider a potential step up in competition.

What did Cannon say?

"Obviously, there's a lot of speculation about what's going to happen this summer," he said. "I'm very excited for what's to come but right now my focus is with Switzerland and then ultimately Nations League because this group is going to go very far and there's not really time to focus on individual goals because this group is what's important.

"There's going to be some rumors and everything going on, and I feel I've learned so much this year that I am ready to get to that next level and whatever comes my way, I'm going to be ready for it. Boavista certainly has given me a great platform to learn about myself and about European football as a whole.

"With these guys at camp here, these guys are at Barcelona, Chelsea, Man City, such big clubs and it's motivation for me to get to that next level."

Cannon's first season abroad

After making the move from FC Dallas to Boavista ahead of the 2020-21 season, the defender instantly became a key player for the Portuguese side.

He made 31 league appearances for Boavista this season, helping the club survive relegation with a 13th-place finish.

Cannon had originally been linked with a move to Lille, but reports say that the potential move has died down after owner Gerard Lopez sold the club.

"I've obviously communicated with Gregg [Berhalter, USMNT head coach] a lot during this year because this was a very up-and-down year in terms of standings and relegation battles and everything," Cannon said.

"But honestly, I've learned so much about myself this year, about football, about what I'm capable of, more so than just going to a big club and not playing at all.

"Playing every single game at Boavista, realizing the European mentality, it has helped me be so strong this year. It ultimately made me a better player, a better man, and that's exactly what I wanted from this move."

