Scholes picks out dream signings for Man Utd to fill centre-half and creative midfield berths

The Red Devils legend is hoping to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolster his back line and engine room during the summer transfer window

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Marquinhos are the players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be targeting in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy when another recruitment market opens for business, with the Premier League giants eager to force their way into contention for the biggest prizes on offer.

In order to do that, big money is going to have to be invested, with Scholes of the opinion that raids need to be launched on the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain for proven performers at the back and in the middle of the park.

What has been said?

The United legend has told the Webby & O'Neill show on what the Red Devils should be looking for over the coming months: "I think we need someone who is a creative midfield player. Grealish or Sancho, one of them would be ideal.

"It would be great to have a left-footed centre-back but I don’t think it’s needed, I don’t think we are desperate for that.

"I would like to see a centre-half come in next to Maguire. I think [Victor] Lindelof is doing alright, I just think alright isn’t good enough to win a league.

"Marquinhos from PSG, I think he’d be a brilliant centre-half next to Maguire but again you’re talking about a lot of money."

The bigger picture

United have been linked with all of those mentioned by Scholes, but it remains to be seen whether supposed interest will translate into formal bids.

Dortmund winger Sancho has been a long-standing target, with much of the summer in 2020 spent trying to lure the England international back to his homeland.

There was also plenty of talk in that window about a move being made for Villa playmaker Grealish, but he eventually signed a new contract in the West Midlands as United found inspiration in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

Marquinhos is another to have seen a Premier League switch mooted for some time, but he is club captain at PSG and is working on a contract in France through to 2024 - meaning that the versatile Brazil international will not come cheap.

