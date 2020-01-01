Rudiger tried everything to leave Chelsea and will try again in the winter, says Germany boss Low

The Blues defender did what he could to secure a move elsewhere for more playing time but a transfer did not materialise

centre-back Antonio Rudiger “tried everything” to leave the club in search of regular playing time, the player's national team coach has said, with Joachim Low revealing that the 27-year-old had several offers before the transfer window closed on Monday.

Rudiger, who moved to Stamford Bridge from in 2017, had been earmarked for a prominent role under Frank Lampard but has recently fallen down the pecking order in the Englishman's plans for the Premier League club.

Indeed, the signing of 36-year-old Thiago Silva further increased competition for places in Lampard's starting XI and Low is hopeful that Rudiger will be afforded some minutes before he ultimately tries to secure a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

“I've been keeping an eye on things the last few days, what happened in the final hours [of the transfer window], how many changes there were at the last minute. I think a lot of players will get game time this season – 11 players can't get you through a whole season,” the boss told a press conference.

“I was in constant contact with Toni Rudiger, he was keeping me in the loop. He had three or four options over the weekend but unfortunately, nothing materialised – he can try again in the winter.

“He can put in a great performance even without a few weeks of match practice. I've been walking the path with him over the past few years and we've had a dialogue since the very beginning. His development over the past four or five years has been great.

“He has established himself as a top international player. In terms of athleticism, dynamism and tough duels, he maintains his top level for a few weeks even without match practice.

“He tried everything to leave Chelsea because the European Championship is very important to him. I think he'll try to leave again in the winter. He's doing everything he can to stay in his best form.”

Rudiger will hope that Low's faith sees him land a spot in the starting XI for Wednesday's friendly clash with before the Germans return to action with match-ups against and .