How to watch today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as play start time and team news.

Bottom-seeded Royal Challengers Bangalore welcome a high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in an intriguing IPL clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of winning their maiden IPL title have been handed a major blow with the heavyweights losing four games on the bounce in the league. Since their victory PBKS in their opening encounter, RCB are yet to pick up two points in the league as they aim to get their campaign back on track against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off their IPL campaign in a stumbling manner but have since found the groove winning two games on the trot. The former winners won a narrow contest against PBKS last week as they look to continue this winning momentum.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Date & Play Start Time

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off at the illustrious M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, 2024 with start of play scheduled for 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 15, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, Karnataka

How to watch RCB vs SRH online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrise Hyderabad online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for Willow TV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashking Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

RCB vs SRH Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

Except for Virat Kohli, the majority of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsman are yet to find their groove in this season's IPL. The marquee Indian veteran has thundered 319 runs in the IPL this season including an astounding century against RR as he could play an integral role for the home side.

The onus would be on Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to produce the goods with the bat with the duo finding it difficult to score runs.

Dinesh Karthik scored an electrifying half-century against MI at the Wankhede to wrap up RCB's innings as the former Indian batsman looks to continue his purple patch at the end of the innings.

RCB's bowling unit have been under the scanner with leader Mohammed Siraj picking up just four wickets in six games. With RCB tipped to make multiple changes to their side, Kiwi based pacer Lockie Ferguson could be shipped in the side to offer that extra pace at the start of the innings and also at the death.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Nitish Kumar Reddy was the star of the show for SRH against PBKS last time out with the young prodigy bashing a scintillating 64 runs in 37 balls and also picking up a crucial wicket of Jitesh Sharma will defending the total.

Heinrich Klaasen failed to get going against Punjab but the South African batsman would be vying to face an out-of-form bowling unit at the Chinnaswamy, a stadium with shorter boundaries.

Pat Cummins bowled with an economy of 5.5 while also picking up a wicket as he'll be integral to SRH's hopes of winning the contest.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches: