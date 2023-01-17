Ronaldo set to reunite with ex-Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas as Al-Nassr aim to seal transfer for PSG keeper this week

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be reunited with ex-Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas, with Al-Nassr reportedly lining up a move for the veteran keeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old Costa Rica international is currently on the books of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but finds himself stuck behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order at Parc des Princes. Navas is also approaching the end of his contract, with free agency set to be hit in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marca reports that Al-Nassr are now exploring the option of putting a deal in place this week, with the Saudi Arabian outfit in need of another goalkeeper after seeing ex-Arsenal and Napoli shot-stopper David Ospina pick up an untimely elbow injury that may require surgery.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Navas has emerged as a top target, with the former Real Madrid star set to hold talks with Al-Nassr when PSG travel to Riyadh for an exhibition match against Ronaldo and a Saudi league select XI.

ANYTHING ELSE? Navas is not the only option that Al-Nassr are exploring, but he is the priority for Rudi Garcia’s side – with the hope being that Ronaldo’s presence, following his arrival as a free agent after being released by Manchester United, will help to entice more big-name players to the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr are hoping that Navas can be acquired as a free agent at this point, despite still being under contract in Paris, but PSG are said to be demanding some kind of fee and that may complicate matters when transfer talks are officially opened.