Rojo completes permanent move to Boca Juniors from Man Utd

The Argentina international has returned to his homeland after a frustrating end to his time at Old Trafford

Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent move to Boca Juniors from Manchester United.

The Argentine defender underwent a medical at Boca's training ground on Monday before being officially unveiled, bringing to an end his seven-year stay in Manchester.

United confirmed the 30-year-old's departure via an official statement on their website, which reads: "Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed his transfer to Boca Juniors, for an undisclosed fee.

"The 30-year-old will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future."

Rojo has returned to his homeland after spending the second half of the 2019-20 campaign on Estudiantes' books - the club where he began his professional career.

The centre-back made his way back to Old Trafford in the summer after the La Plata based outfit decided against bringing him onto their books permanently, but was ultimately unable to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

He leaves the club without a single appearance to his name in the current season, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe all having been preferred at the back during his final few months at Old Trafford.

Rojo joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP for €20 million (£18m/$24m) back in 2014, and went on to appear in 122 games for the club across all competitions, scoring twice.

He started United's FA Cup and Carabao Cup final wins in 2016-17, while also getting his hands on Community Shield and Europa League honours, but never quite managed to establish himself as a regular in the team.

Rojo will now be tasked with helping Boca retain their Superliga Argentina title, and his chances of turning out for his country during this summer's Copa America will be boosted if he performs well for Miguel Angel Russo's side.

United, meanwhile, are in Premier League action on Tuesday evening as they face Southampton at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking to end a run of two games without a win following defeat to Sheffield United and a draw with Arsenal.