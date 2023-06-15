Rickie Fowler has confirmed the trio is hoping to be involved with Leeds as part of a takeover by the 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds will have new owners next season

49ers Enterprises has bought the club

Golfers hoping to be part of the ownership group

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds have confirmed an agreement has been reached to sell the club to 49ers Enterprises in a deal worth £170 million ($214m). The new ownership group could be set to contain some star names, with Rickie Fowler revealing that he is keen to be involved along with fellow golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The trio's interest in Leeds appears to stem from fellow golfer Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster who is a supporter of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, J.T. [Thomas] and Jordan [Spieth] potentially will be a part of it," he told Sky Sports. "It's cool to have those opportunities," Fowler added. "I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we'll continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds will spend next season in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League, but that does not appear to have put off Fowler and his colleagues.

"Obviously they got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League. I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here, it's a massive sport," he added. "I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the States, but since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? There promises to be plenty of changes at Elland Road over the summer following relegation and the takeover of the club. A new manager will also need to be installed, following Sam Allardyce's departure, while a host of players are also expected to move on.