Ricardo Pepi has lift off! USMNT star scores first PSV goal to help new side progress in Champions League

Ricardo Pepi scored his first goal for PSV as the Eredivisie outfit progressed in UEFA Champions League qualifying.

Pepi joined PSV from Augsburg this summer

His penalty helped the Dutch side to a 3-1 win

20 y/o has 16 caps for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Coolly converting from twelve yards, PSV safely secured their progression after seeing off Austria side Sturm Graz by 3-1 at the Merkur Arena earlier this evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 20, Pepi could have quite the impact for Eindhoven this season, with Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo both departing for the Premier League in the past twelve months. Tipped to be one of the next hottest prospects from the MLS production line, his forward abilities could soon result in attention from even bigger clubs in the continent.

WHAT NEXT? PSV will now face Rangers in a qualification play-off for a place in the Champions League proper.