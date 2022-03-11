Giovanni Reyna is set to return for Borussia Dortmund this weekend in the Bundesliga alongside Erling Haaland, in what is a timely boost to the US men's national team ahead of their crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The USMNT starlet, alongside his Norway international colleague, have both been plagued by injury over recent weeks, with the former facing a race against time to prove himself fit for Gregg Berhalter's crucial trio of matches at the end of March.

But now Dortmund boss Marco Rose has revealed that the duo have not only been in training this week but could make a full return to the pitch in this weekend's clash against Arminia Bielefeld.

What has been said?

"Reyna has been training with the team again for a week and can be an option for Bielefeld." the coach told his pre-match press conference when discussing his options.

"Erling [too] is actually an option for the weekend. Not for longer, but for a part-time job."

Dortmund will be without Steffen Tigges, however, after the striker broke his ankle in midweek.

The bigger picture

The return of Reyna to action will be not only a huge boost for club but for country too, with the England-born teenager looking to add to his nine caps across a run of vital matches.

Though the USMNT sit among the frontrunners to make Qatar 2022, they are not yet secured of their place and must face three rivals all vying to take their spot later this month.

Trips to Mexico and Costa Rica sandwich a home game in Orlando against Panama, as the national side looks to make up for missing the cut at Russia 2018.

