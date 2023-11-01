Revealed: Man Utd plan to make Jadon Sancho apology public for Erik ten Hag victory statement - but the squad are concerned that his strict approach is negatively impacting morale

- Sancho exiled after Ten Hag spat
- Public apology still possible for winger
- But some United players alienated
WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger has been exiled from the Red Devils setup since a public feud with Ten Hag dating back to September. Sancho has been banned from all first-team activities and was not included in United's official squad photo for the 2023-24 campaign. However, the Daily Mail reports that, should the 23-year-old atone for his comments posted on social media, Ten Hag will welcome him back into the squad, with any apology set to be made public in a statement of victory for the manager.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Ten Hag's treatment of Sancho appears to have ruffled a few feathers at the club. The report also claims that a number of United players have questioned the Dutchman's hardline tactics and feel it has had a negative effect on team togetherness. Indeed, United have appeared disjointed several times this season, with Sunday's trouncing by rivals City bringing up the Red Devils' worst start to a Premier League season this century. Ten Hag ruthlessly dropped Raphael Varane for the derby, too, insisting the Frenchman's omission was "tactical".
WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? It seems the young forward's days are numbered at Old Trafford, with United apparently willing to let him go in January - and many clubs reportedly circling for his signature.