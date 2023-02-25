Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United States.

Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid in a La Liga encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday

The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga (W6 D6), 1-0 on the road in May 2022, while the Rojiblancos have lost each of their last three visits to Real Madrid in La Liga without scoring.

Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a massive 5-2 win against Liverpool in the Champions with Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema stealing the show. The duo will want to once again be the livewire in the attacking third as the Frenchman is also chasing Robert Lewandowski in the Golden Boot race, with the Pole currently leading with 15 goals.

Meanwhile, Atletico have not lost since their 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Apart from a 1-1 draw against Getafe, they have won three matches before heading into the derby.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid : Date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo & David Alaba. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

While there is no return date for Mendy, Alaba is set to be out of action for a month whereas Rodrygo will be out for around 10 days.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Lunin, Lopez, Courtois. Defenders Rudiger, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Vasquez, Carvajal. Midfielders Ceballos, Valverde, Modric, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos. Forwards Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Alvaro, Mariano, Benzema.

Atletico team news and squad

Atletico will miss midfield dynamo Rodrigo De Paul with a muscular problem. However, Stefan Savic is set to return from suspension and should replace Jose Maria Jimenez.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata