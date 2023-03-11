Real Madrid call URGENT board meeting amid Barcelona corruption charges as referee payments scandal escalates

Real Madrid have announced that they will hold an urgent board meeting as they plan their response to the corruption charges affecting Barcelona.



Barcelona officially charged in referee payment scandal

Paid Negreira €7 million (£6.2m/$7.4m) for referee reports

Real Madrid call board meeting to decide course of action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan club has been officially denounced as a legal entity, as well as former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu by the prosecutors in an official start to its investigation into the Negreira Case. It has been alleged that the club made payments amounting to nearly €7 million (£6.2m/$7.4m) from 2001-2018 to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Now, Real Madrid has convened an urgent board of directors meeting to decide the next course of action.

WHAT THEY SAID? A statement from Real Madrid read: "Given the seriousness of the accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor's Office against FC Barcelona and two of its presidents for well-founded suspicions of corruption and their relations with whoever was the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, the president has convened urgently to the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., in order to decide on the actions that Real Madrid deems appropriate in relation to this matter."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the first time that Los Blancos has spoken publicly about the 'Negreira case' as they had remained silent and even refrained from supporting the statement issued by 40 La Liga teams that 'rejected and condemned' the case. If Barcelona are found guilty then they could face sporting sanctions, according to

WHAT NEXT? This is set to be a lengthy legal battle that could indeed end with some sanctions being imposed on the club if proven guilty, but the results won't be made public in the near future.