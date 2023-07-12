WATCH: Showing them what he's got! New Real Madrid signing Arda Guler produces RIDICULOUS Zinedine Zidane-esque pirouette and finish in pre-season training

- Guler joins Real Madrid
- Impressive in training
- Will join squad on pre-season tour
WHAT HAPPENED? Guler scored the ridiculous goal in training, showcasing his technical brilliance by pirouetting like a prime Zidane between two defenders before prodding a left-footed finish beyond the goalkeeper.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid paid €20 million (£17m/$22m) plus €10 million in add-ons to sign the 18-year-old prodigy from Fenerbahce ahead of Barcelona. The youngster joins Los Blancos after a successful season in the Turkish top flight where he scored four times and assisted another three.
WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? The Turkish wonderkid will be with Real Madrid's first team during their preseason tour.