Real Madrid to send €30m signing Reinier on loan again with no room for Brazilian in first-team squad

Real Madrid intend to send Reinier out on loan again next season when the Brazilian returns from his two-year spell at Borussia Dortmund, GOAL understands.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time in Germany, making just three starts for Dortmund since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

Los Blancos splashed out €35 million (£30m/$39m) to bring sign the midfielder from Flamengo in January 2020 and he has yet to make a senior appearance.

Why is Reinier going on loan again?

One of the reasons why Reinier is likely to head out is because there is currently no space for him in Madrid's senior squad.

In La Liga, each club is allowed five non-EU players, but are only allowed to name three in each matchday squad.

Real are hopeful Vinicius will soon gain Spanish citizenship which would free up one of the three spots he currently occupies, along with fellow Brazilians Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

However, that free spot is likely be taken up by Japan winger Takefusa Kubo, who is currently on loan at Mallorca.

The club also believe that, at just 20, Reinier may not yet be ready and the opportunity to develop further on loan would be more beneficial.

Where will Reinier go?

Madrid are working with Reinier to analyse his options, with a loan move to a fellow Liga club the preferred option.

This would allow Madrid to follow his progress closely, like Kubo at Mallorca, and they would also ensure it is at a club where he would play regularly.

By playing in Spain, Reinier could also begin the process of gaining Spanish citizenship, which would remove any work permit concerns in the future.

A number of Portuguese clubs are also monitoring the situation.

