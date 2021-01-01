Real Madrid captain Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

The Blancos captain will be forced to spend the next 10 days in quarantine after contracting coronavirus as he also recovers from a calf injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blancos defender was not due to be involved in Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday night as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Zinedine Zidane's side were still able to secure an impressive 3-1 victory in his absence and will be aiming to book their place in the last four.

What's been said?

The Liga giants have confirmed the news in an official statement , which reads: "Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last Covid-19 test that has been carried out."

How many other games will Ramos sit out?

Ramos has missed Madrid's last three games through injury, with his last appearance for the club coming in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League meeting with Atalanta on March 16.

The 35-year-old will now have to self-isolate for 10 days in accordance with Covid-19 quarantine protocols, and won't be allowed to return to action until he posts a negative test after that period.

In addition to sitting out the encounter with Liverpool, Ramos will also be unavailable for selection for the Blancos' next two La Liga fixtures away at Getafe and Cadiz.

The World Cup winner could be in line to return when Zidane's side take on Real Betis at home on April 24, but only if he has made a full recovery from coronavirus and his calf problem.

How important has Ramos been to Madrid this season?

Ramos has endured a stop-start season at the Bernabeu in 2020-21 which has limited his overall contribution to Madrid's cause.

The Spain international has been absent for 27 matches across all competitions due to a variety of different injuries and ailments, with Nacho often stepping in at the heart of the defence.

Ramos has made just 20 appearances for Madrid in total this term, scoring four goals while also providing one assist.

The bigger picture

Ramos' latest fitness setback comes at a time when his future at Madrid is being questioned, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

The Blancos have yet to offer their skipper fresh terms, and it has been suggested that he will leave the Spanish capital this summer amid links with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Madrid will only have six La Liga matches left by the time he is able to get back on the pitch, but may also be through to the Champions League semi-finals, and much could yet depend on how much of an impact he makes as the team chase down a domestic and European double.

