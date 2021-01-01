Real Madrid boss Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

The Frenchman, who was on the touchline for a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Alcoyano, will now enter a period of self-isolation

boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19, the Liga giants have revealed.

The Frenchman, who has been seeing serious questions asked of his future at Santiago Bernabeu, will now enter a period of self-isolation.

He had been on the touchline for a shock defeat to Alcoyano on Wednesday, with the Blancos slipping out of that competition after being humbled by third-tier opposition.

Zidane will not be in the dugout for Real’s next fixture, with a trip to set to be taken in on Saturday.

Madrid have said in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19.”

The Blancos boss has become the latest in a long line of senior figures at the Bernabeu to contract coronavirus.

Nacho Fernandez had to sit out the midweek meeting with Alcoyano after posting a positive test.

He was expected to start that contest with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos ruled out, but plans had to be changed at the last minute.

Luka Jovic, who has left Real to take in a loan spell back at , is another to have tested positive this season.

Eden Hazard, Casemiro and Eder Militao have also had to quarantine at various intervals as clubs around the world seek to manage their way through a global pandemic.

It remains to be seen how much input Zidane will have on matters in Madrid over the coming days, as his squad prepare for a return to action.

Assistant coach Davide Bettoni will be taking care of first-team affairs for now, with it likely that he will be required to provide cover for the next two weeks.

Real could have done without any more distractions heading into a meeting with Alaves, with another wobble being hit.

They have gone three games without a win, slipping out of the Super Cup and Copa del Rey in the process.

Zidane’s side are also seven points off the pace being set in the Liga title race by neighbours , and they have played a game more than the Rojiblancos.

Struggles across multiple fronts have seen managerial change mooted at the Bernabeu, but Goal has learned that no drastic action will be taken at this stage as faith is shown in the current coaching regime.