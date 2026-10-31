Radja Nainggolan faces two-year prison sentence and €105k fine as Brussels prosecutors accuse former Roma and Inter star of money laundering

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Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan is facing a requested two-year jail term and a €105,000 penalty after Brussels authorities accused him of financial offences. The legal proceedings against the 38-year-old ex-Serie A midfielder stem from his arrest in January 2025 during a wider anti-narcotics investigation in Antwerp.

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Belgian veteran faces serious charges

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has formally demanded a two-year custodial sentence alongside a €105,000 fine for the former Cagliari star over alleged money laundering. Although the 38-year-old was originally detained by police in January 2025 as part of an international drug trafficking probe in Antwerp, he has consistently protested his innocence. Prosecutors have now cleared him of direct involvement in narcotics or a criminal organisation.

Cash transfer sparks legal scrutiny

Despite dropping the initial gang and trafficking allegations, state investigators believe the veteran midfielder, nicknamed 'Il Ninja' during his time in Italy, should still be convicted for handling illicit funds exceeding €100,000. The sum in question was allegedly handed to him by his friend Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, who is the younger brother of notorious criminal Ashraf Sekkaki.

Detailing the transaction during the court session, the prosecutor stated: "Nainggolan received €105,000 in cash from Sekkaki, who asked for the money to be transferred to his mother's account."

In response to those claims, Nainggolan explained to investigators that he merely borrowed the cash from Sekkaki to maintain his personal lifestyle after his own bank accounts were frozen following a divorce from his ex-wife.

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Defence team demand full acquittal

Nainggolan has continued his playing career in the Belgian second tier since returning to Europe from his father's homeland of Indonesia, where he represented police-owned outfit Bhayangkara FC during the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. He subsequently joined Lokeren in January 2025 before moving to his current club, Patro Eisden, a year later.

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While the midfielder did not attend the initial hearing in person, his legal representative Mounir Souidi confirmed that the defence will push for a complete acquittal when they present their case next month, saying: "We have already demonstrated that there was no truth to the previous charges; only money laundering remains, but even that is unfounded."

November court date looms large

Nainggolan's legal team are scheduled to formally deliver their defence arguments before the Brussels court on November 13 as they attempt to get the remaining financial charge thrown out. According to Belgian media reports, the former Roma and Inter playmaker could attend next month's hearing in person after missing the latest session. Until a final verdict is reached, he remains on the books at second-division side Eisden.