PSG strongly deny claims they hired 'digital army' to purposely damage Mbappe's reputation

PSG have strongly denied claims that they used a third party to launch a smear campaign against Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The never-ending saga involving Mbappe and PSG continues to take more twists and turns. A report by Mediapart claimed the French champions had used a third party to set up a number of Twitter trolls that would post abusive content aimed at targets such as the club's star striker. Although, PSG have distanced themselves from those claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: "PSG strongly deny Mediapart’s allegations," a club statement read. "PSG is an international brand that works constantly with social media agencies around the world to promote and celebrate the achievements of the Club, its employees and its partners, like all companies. The Club has never contracted with an agency to harm anyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The supposed smear campaign may have started more than three years ago, according to the report. That would perhaps coincide with when Mbappe initially suggested that he wanted to leave towards the end of the 2018-19 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Mbappe situation is becoming increasingly messy, ever since his desire to leave was made public at the beginning of the week. It seems unlikely that he will leave in January given the amount of money that would have to be involved in a potential deal but a summer departure could provide the best opportunity for both parties to cut ties.